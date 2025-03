KARACHI: On Thursday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 51.848 billion and the number of lots traded was 36,420.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 24.428 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 10,969 billion), COTS (PKR 7.109 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.324 billion), Silver (PKR 1.667 billion), SP 500 (PKR 1.574 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 839.022, million), DJ (PKR 678.455 million), Natural Gas (PKR 591.532 million),Copper (PKR 390.275 million), Palladium (PKR 241.040 million), Aluminum (PKR 20.161 million), Japan Equity (PKR 10.195 million) and Brent (PKR 4.737 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 12 lots amounting to PKR 31.344 million were traded.

