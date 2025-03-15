AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

British steel industry calls for help with electricity prices

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2025 10:22am

LONDON: Britain’s steel industry has called on the government to help with electricity prices that it says can be it 50% higher than those paid by European competitors.

Earlier this week, the sector was hit by a 25% tariff on exports to the U.S. that make up around 9% of the value of Britain’s steel exports.

“Uncompetitive electricity prices must be addressed to ensure the steel industry can thrive, secure thousands of jobs, and safeguard national steel production as geopolitical turbulence increases,” said Frank Aaskov, Director, Energy and Climate Change Policy at industry group UK Steel.

The group, which represents the country’s main steel producers, has called on the government to set fixed electricity prices for the sector via a contract-for-difference.

Under the system, if wholesale electricity prices rise above a threshold called the strike price, the government wouldsubsidise the difference, and if it fell below a certain level, the steel makers would pay back the difference.

“The strike price could be set at regular intervals to reflect changes in wholesale electricity prices and provide the steel sector with much-needed protection from price volatility,” a report by consultancy Baringa, commissioned by the steel industry said.

Trump raises tariffs on aluminum, steel imports in latest trade war salvo

The Baringa report said UK producers pay around 68 pounds per megawatt hour (MWh) for electricity, compared with 52 pounds/MWh in Germany and 44 pounds MWh in France.

Last month, the government launched a consultation on a strategy for the steel sector, said it sought to invest 2.5 billion pounds ($3.23 billion) and look at issues including high energy costs.

A government spokesperson said the government was “already bringing energy costs for steel closer in line with other major economies” through a package of measures to support industry.

“This fully exempts eligible firms from certain costs linked to renewable energy policies, particularly those exposed to the high cost of electricity, such as steel.”

Steel UK members include British Steel, Liberty Steel and Tata Steel.

electricity Britain's steel industry UK Steel

Comments

200 characters

British steel industry calls for help with electricity prices

Power sector: resolution of circular debt in sight

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Pharma sector: SIFC backs deregulation as exports surge

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

Read more stories