BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 14, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 15 Mar, 2025 08:37am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt launches Pakistan Crypto Council to regulate, advance digital finance

Read here for details.

  • Missing wheel from Lahore-bound PIA flight found at Karachi airport

Read here for details.

  • Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

Read here for details.

  • New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • India main sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

