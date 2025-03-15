Equities extend gains

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed higher on the last trading day of the week, driven by strong buying momentum in key sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 442 points or 0.38 percent to settle at 115,536.17 points on Friday up from 115,094.24 points a day earlier.

However, the daily volumes at the ready counter slightly declined as overall 360.4 million shares were traded, lower than the 383 million shares traded in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter also surged to Rs 21.04 billion, compared to Rs 25.4 billion in the last session.

On Friday, BRIndex100 gained 45.45 points or 0.37 percent to settle at 12,279.57 points with a total share trading volume of 320.264 million shares.

BRIndex30 opened at 37,374.80 points and finally closed at 37,451.44 points which was 76.64 points or 0.21 percent higher than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex30 was 231.295 million shares.

The market capitalization decreased by Rs 3 billion to reach Rs 14.125 trillion. Out of 435 active scrips, 195 closed in positive and 169 in negative while the value of 71 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Int. Bulk was the volume leader with 42.07 million shares and closed at Rs 9.92 followed by B.O. Punjab that closed at Rs 13.09 with 36.1 million shares. Fauji Foods Ltd ranked third with share trading of 25.61 million shares and it closed at Rs16.06.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited and Mari Energies Limited were the top gainers increasing by Rs 195.80 and Rs 28.04 respectively to close at Rs 23,413.00 and Rs 605.66, while Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited and Holding Company LimitedB were the top losers declining by Rs 80.16 and Rs 71.55 respectively to close at Rs 9,099.84 and Rs 9,099.84.

Ahsan Mehanti Arif Habib Corp said Bull Market Driver stocks closed bullish on strong earnings outlook. Investors weigh Moody’s upgrade for positive outlook on Pakistan Bank’s and reports of IMF slashing tax collection targets for FY25 to Rs12.37trn evading fears on mini budget played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX, he added.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,347.15 points, gaining 62.26 points or 0.29 percent with a turnover of 3.811 million shares. BR Cement Index closed at 13,229.71, rising 2.13 points or 0.02 percent with a turnover of 62.778 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index closed at 30,719.55, down 9.46 points or 0.03 percent with a turnover of 55.272 million shares. BR Power Generation & Distribution Index closed at 19,284.61, declining 5.9 points or 0.03 percent with a turnover of 11.514 million shares.

BR Oil & Gas Index closed at 12,014.68, dropping 23.81 points 0.20 percent with a turnover of 29.167 million shares. BR Tech & Communication Index closed at 4,954.73, gaining 34.4 points or 0.70 percent with a turnover of 26.561 million shares.

Analysts said KSE-100 Index extended its gain as expectation that Pakistan will clear its first review of $7bn IMF EFF bailout program to continue to garner investor interest.

Top positive contributions to the index came from MARI, FFC, EFERT, SYS, AIRLINK and PAEL, as they cumulatively contributed +426 points to the index.

Traded value wise MARI (Rs.2.68bn), PSO (Rs.2.19bn), MLCF (Rs.1.07bn), DGKC (Rs.875mn), FCCL (Rs.848mn) and LUCK (Rs.612mn) dominated the trading activity. Traded volume and value for the day stood at 360mn shares and PKR.21bn respectively.

