WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 14, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Mar-25 12-Mar-25 11-Mar-25 10-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103743 0.10361 0.103732 0.103429
Euro 0.813641 0.817019 0.818419 0.814737
Japanese yen 0.0050684 0.0050694 0.005115 0.0050998
U.K. pound 0.971598 0.970689 0.969359 0.970886
U.S. dollar 0.751284 0.750523 0.750017 0.751256
Algerian dinar 0.0056346 0.0056345 0.0056309 0.0056333
Australian dollar 0.472004 0.470786
Botswana pula 0.0549383 0.0549012 0.0549919
Brazilian real 0.128819 0.128557 0.129697
Brunei dollar 0.563244 0.562569 0.564006
Canadian dollar 0.521522 0.519007 0.520585
Chilean peso 0.0008006 0.0008055 0.0008093
Czech koruna 0.0326897 0.0327891 0.0326747
Danish krone 0.109533 0.109727 0.109237
Indian rupee 0.0086272 0.008601 0.0085886 0.0086115
Israeli New Shekel 0.206358 0.207072
Korean won 0.0005174 0.0005148 0.0005167 0.0005194
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43884 2.43637 2.43472 2.43875
Malaysian ringgit 0.169667 0.169304 0.169209 0.170006
Mauritian rupee 0.0165542 0.0165575 0.0165788
Mexican peso 0.0371863 0.0368762 0.0370219
New Zealand dollar 0.431124 0.428549 0.426872 0.429568
Norwegian krone 0.0703811 0.0703468 0.0698115
Omani rial 1.95195 1.95063 1.95385
Peruvian sol 0.205173 0.204699 0.205542
Philippine peso 0.0131014 0.0130847 0.0130788 0.0131155
Polish zloty 0.194795 0.194961 0.194906 0.194762
Qatari riyal 0.206188 0.206049 0.206389
Russian ruble 0.0086645 0.008664 0.0084996
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200342 0.200139 0.200005 0.200335
Singapore dollar 0.563244 0.562569 0.564006
South African rand 0.0409384 0.0410504
Swedish krona 0.0744335 0.074527 0.0742729
Swiss franc 0.851313 0.850451 0.857011
Thai baht 0.0222385 0.0222101 0.0221283 0.022239
Trinidadian dollar 0.111034 0.110839 0.110908
U.A.E. dirham 0.204363 0.204225 0.204563
Uruguayan peso 0.0176772 0.0176849 0.0177829
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments