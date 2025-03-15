WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 14, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Mar-25 12-Mar-25 11-Mar-25 10-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103743 0.10361 0.103732 0.103429 Euro 0.813641 0.817019 0.818419 0.814737 Japanese yen 0.0050684 0.0050694 0.005115 0.0050998 U.K. pound 0.971598 0.970689 0.969359 0.970886 U.S. dollar 0.751284 0.750523 0.750017 0.751256 Algerian dinar 0.0056346 0.0056345 0.0056309 0.0056333 Australian dollar 0.472004 0.470786 Botswana pula 0.0549383 0.0549012 0.0549919 Brazilian real 0.128819 0.128557 0.129697 Brunei dollar 0.563244 0.562569 0.564006 Canadian dollar 0.521522 0.519007 0.520585 Chilean peso 0.0008006 0.0008055 0.0008093 Czech koruna 0.0326897 0.0327891 0.0326747 Danish krone 0.109533 0.109727 0.109237 Indian rupee 0.0086272 0.008601 0.0085886 0.0086115 Israeli New Shekel 0.206358 0.207072 Korean won 0.0005174 0.0005148 0.0005167 0.0005194 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43884 2.43637 2.43472 2.43875 Malaysian ringgit 0.169667 0.169304 0.169209 0.170006 Mauritian rupee 0.0165542 0.0165575 0.0165788 Mexican peso 0.0371863 0.0368762 0.0370219 New Zealand dollar 0.431124 0.428549 0.426872 0.429568 Norwegian krone 0.0703811 0.0703468 0.0698115 Omani rial 1.95195 1.95063 1.95385 Peruvian sol 0.205173 0.204699 0.205542 Philippine peso 0.0131014 0.0130847 0.0130788 0.0131155 Polish zloty 0.194795 0.194961 0.194906 0.194762 Qatari riyal 0.206188 0.206049 0.206389 Russian ruble 0.0086645 0.008664 0.0084996 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200342 0.200139 0.200005 0.200335 Singapore dollar 0.563244 0.562569 0.564006 South African rand 0.0409384 0.0410504 Swedish krona 0.0744335 0.074527 0.0742729 Swiss franc 0.851313 0.850451 0.857011 Thai baht 0.0222385 0.0222101 0.0221283 0.022239 Trinidadian dollar 0.111034 0.110839 0.110908 U.A.E. dirham 0.204363 0.204225 0.204563 Uruguayan peso 0.0176772 0.0176849 0.0177829 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

