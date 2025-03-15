AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-15

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2025 05:22am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
March 14, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR          SDR per  Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        13-Mar-25      12-Mar-25      11-Mar-25      10-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.103743        0.10361       0.103732       0.103429
Euro                             0.813641       0.817019       0.818419       0.814737
Japanese yen                    0.0050684      0.0050694       0.005115      0.0050998
U.K. pound                       0.971598       0.970689       0.969359       0.970886
U.S. dollar                      0.751284       0.750523       0.750017       0.751256
Algerian dinar                  0.0056346      0.0056345      0.0056309      0.0056333
Australian dollar                0.472004       0.470786
Botswana pula                   0.0549383      0.0549012      0.0549919
Brazilian real                   0.128819       0.128557       0.129697
Brunei dollar                    0.563244       0.562569       0.564006
Canadian dollar                  0.521522       0.519007       0.520585
Chilean peso                    0.0008006      0.0008055      0.0008093
Czech koruna                    0.0326897      0.0327891      0.0326747
Danish krone                     0.109533       0.109727       0.109237
Indian rupee                    0.0086272       0.008601      0.0085886      0.0086115
Israeli New Shekel               0.206358                      0.207072
Korean won                      0.0005174      0.0005148      0.0005167      0.0005194
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.43884        2.43637        2.43472        2.43875
Malaysian ringgit                0.169667       0.169304       0.169209       0.170006
Mauritian rupee                 0.0165542                     0.0165575      0.0165788
Mexican peso                    0.0371863      0.0368762      0.0370219
New Zealand dollar               0.431124       0.428549       0.426872       0.429568
Norwegian krone                 0.0703811      0.0703468      0.0698115
Omani rial                        1.95195        1.95063        1.95385
Peruvian sol                     0.205173       0.204699       0.205542
Philippine peso                 0.0131014      0.0130847      0.0130788      0.0131155
Polish zloty                     0.194795       0.194961       0.194906       0.194762
Qatari riyal                     0.206188       0.206049       0.206389
Russian ruble                   0.0086645       0.008664      0.0084996
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.200342       0.200139       0.200005       0.200335
Singapore dollar                 0.563244       0.562569       0.564006
South African rand              0.0409384                     0.0410504
Swedish krona                   0.0744335       0.074527      0.0742729
Swiss franc                      0.851313       0.850451       0.857011
Thai baht                       0.0222385      0.0222101      0.0221283       0.022239
Trinidadian dollar               0.111034       0.110839       0.110908
U.A.E. dirham                    0.204363       0.204225       0.204563
Uruguayan peso                  0.0176772      0.0176849      0.0177829
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF Currency values Special Drawing Rights

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Talks on first review of $7bn EFF programme conclude

PM says exports, investments under govt focus

PM directs strict action against sugar hoarders

Business premises: FBR to monitor production of goods

World Bank official sees conflict over water in near future

TDS claims of KE & KWSC: MoF seeks report from PD on mediation pact overhaul

Constitution bars double taxation implicitly, lawyer tells apex court

CPPA-G seeks 30 paisa negative adjustment for Feb

Senate body told: ‘ML-1 projects primarily financed by loan from China’

POL prices likely to fall

Read more stories