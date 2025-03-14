AIRLINK 180.10 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (2.14%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.68%)
CNERGY 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.52%)
FLYNG 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.59%)
HUBC 133.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 58.81 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.34%)
OGDC 218.59 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.14%)
PACE 5.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 42.62 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.31%)
POWER 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
PPL 183.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 35.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.7%)
SEARL 95.82 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.36%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
SYM 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,215 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,439 Increased By 64.4 (0.17%)
KSE100 115,536 Increased By 441.9 (0.38%)
KSE30 35,658 Increased By 47 (0.13%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm logs weekly loss; weak demand pressures market

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 04:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Friday but logged a weekly loss as profit-taking and weak demand in key destination countries kept the market under pressure.

The benchmark palm oil contract for May delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 39 ringgit, or 0.86%, to 4,578 ringgit ($1,030.38) a metric ton at the close.

The contract is down 1.02% for the week.

Crude palm oil was pressured due to profit-taking as it has been forced to narrow down the widening price premium over competing oils, said Anilkumar Bagani, head of research at Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group.

“The persistently dry destination demand is also a concern for palm oil at the moment, especially at a time when exports are also not improving,” he said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 2.02%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.82%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.61%.

Palm oil tracks price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Cargo surveyors are expected to release their exports estimates for the March 1-15 period on Saturday.

Palm oil futures firm

Oil prices rebounded to recover some of their losses of more than 1% in the previous session, partly due to the diminishing prospects of a quick end to the Ukraine war that could bring back more Russian energy supplies.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.18% against the dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm Oil Malaysian palm oil palm oil export palm oil import Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

200 characters

Palm logs weekly loss; weak demand pressures market

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, EU discuss GSP+ status

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs314,000 in Pakistan

HBL PSL ‘Luminara’ trophy to tour country for first time

ICC announces schedule for Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan

Gul Ahmed to establish four subsidiaries to diversify textile business

Oil prices rebound on unclear path to Ukraine ceasefire

Jul-Feb tax collection falls short of target

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Read more stories