BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 13, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt reduces buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity to Rs10 per unit
Read here for details.
- ‘A city for everyone’: Dubai announces 17,000 affordable homes
Read here for details.
- Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth
Read here for details.
- Putin condemns Balochistan train attack, pledges support to Pakistan against terrorism
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, Denmark review $2bn maritime investment plan
Read here for details.
- Gwadar Free Zone: ECC approves limited export of potassium sulphate fertiliser
Read here for details
Comments