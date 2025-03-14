AIRLINK 176.95 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.36%)
BOP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
FCCL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
FFL 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.73%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.22%)
HUBC 132.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 58.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.41%)
OGDC 218.90 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.28%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.63%)
PIAHCLA 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
POWER 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.67%)
PPL 185.44 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.44%)
PRL 35.66 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PTC 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
SEARL 94.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SSGC 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.32%)
SYM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
TELE 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
TRG 61.46 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
BR100 12,238 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.05%)
BR30 37,496 Increased By 120.7 (0.32%)
KSE100 115,552 Increased By 458.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 35,648 Increased By 36.7 (0.1%)
Mar 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 13, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 14 Mar, 2025 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt reduces buyback rate for solar net-metering electricity to Rs10 per unit

Read here for details.

  • ‘A city for everyone’: Dubai announces 17,000 affordable homes

Read here for details.

  • Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Read here for details.

  • Putin condemns Balochistan train attack, pledges support to Pakistan against terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Denmark review $2bn maritime investment plan

Read here for details.

  • Gwadar Free Zone: ECC approves limited export of potassium sulphate fertiliser

Read here for details

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Net metering consumers: ECC lowers buyback rates to Rs10 per unit

Judges’ committee formulates draft SC Rules

Foreign reserves reach $15.93bn

NA: Heated exchange over train hijacking

PM, army chief, others take stock of situation

Word ‘tax’ in ITO, Article 260: SC judge seeks accurate definition

Sindh PA opposes proposed construction of new canals

RTO-1 arrests mastermind behind major ST fraud

FBR lays down procedure of placing tax officers in ‘admin pool’

Technology, public service: Pakistan, Azerbaijan pledge to boost digital links

Read more stories