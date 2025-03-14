TDAP inaugurates Pakistani pavilion at APLF 2025 in HK

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) with the collaboration of the Consulate General of Pakistan at Hong Kong is organizing APLF 12-14 - Hong Kong March 2025.

The Pakistan Pavilion inaugurated by the Honourable Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong, Riaz Ahmed Shaikh on 12th March 2025 along with Hamid Arshad Zahur, Chairman, PTA & other distinguished guests and participants exhibiting their products from Pakistan in APLF’25, Hong Kong.

This year, 45 Pakistani exporters are participating in APLF 2025, 32 Pakistani exporters of finished leather and 13 leather garments/products/bags etc at Hong Kong displaying their products ranging from value-added finished leather.

The Consul General of Pakistan appreciated the quality and display of products presented by Pakistani exporters, attracting the Chinese/Hong Kong buyers/customers/visitors and assured maximum support to the Pakistani exhibitors with a view to make the participation more result oriented so as to achieve the desired objectives of promoting the country’s exports.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025