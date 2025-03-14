Japanese rubber futures lower

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures retreated from early gains on Thursday as concerns over a trade conflict weighed on market sentiment, outweighing support from a tight supply outlook.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract closed down 6 yen, or 1.75%, at 337.2 yen ($2.28)per kg. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) edged 115 yuan lower, or 0.67%, to 17,075 yuan ($2,358.59) per metric ton.

The most active April butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE eased 40 yuan, or 0.29%, to 13,720 yuan ($1,895.16) per metric ton. The US tariff policy caused investors to worry about the outlook for global demand. The macro atmosphere is bearish, weighing on commodity markets, Chinese consultancy Jinlianchuang said in a note.

US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods, hours after his 25% duties on all US steel and aluminium imports took effect. Trump has also threatened to “substantially increase” tariffs on cars coming into the United States, causing shares of US automakers to slide earlier this week.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. * Oil prices slipped as markets weighed macroeconomic concerns against firm near-term demand.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Still, domestic production areas have stopped harvesting, while expected thunderstorms in Thailand may lead to tight upstream supply in the future, said Chinese rubber sales portal Natural Rubber Network.

From March 12-16, the South will experience thundershowers, said Thailand’s meteorological agency, adding that farmers should prepare for crop damage.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 194.5 US cents per kg, down 1.4%.