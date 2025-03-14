AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Markets

Japanese rubber futures lower

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures retreated from early gains on Thursday as concerns over a trade conflict weighed on market sentiment, outweighing support from a tight supply outlook.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract closed down 6 yen, or 1.75%, at 337.2 yen ($2.28)per kg. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) edged 115 yuan lower, or 0.67%, to 17,075 yuan ($2,358.59) per metric ton.

The most active April butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE eased 40 yuan, or 0.29%, to 13,720 yuan ($1,895.16) per metric ton. The US tariff policy caused investors to worry about the outlook for global demand. The macro atmosphere is bearish, weighing on commodity markets, Chinese consultancy Jinlianchuang said in a note.

US President Donald Trump threatened to escalate a global trade war with further tariffs on European Union goods, hours after his 25% duties on all US steel and aluminium imports took effect. Trump has also threatened to “substantially increase” tariffs on cars coming into the United States, causing shares of US automakers to slide earlier this week.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. * Oil prices slipped as markets weighed macroeconomic concerns against firm near-term demand.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Still, domestic production areas have stopped harvesting, while expected thunderstorms in Thailand may lead to tight upstream supply in the future, said Chinese rubber sales portal Natural Rubber Network.

From March 12-16, the South will experience thundershowers, said Thailand’s meteorological agency, adding that farmers should prepare for crop damage.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 194.5 US cents per kg, down 1.4%.

