Iron ore futures rebound

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday, driven by a wave of short-covering as near-term demand in top consumer China stayed resilient, although concerns over escalating trade tensions limited the upside.

The benchmark April iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange jumped 1.23% to $101.90 a metric ton, as of 0735 GMT. The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.45% higher at 780 yuan ($107.68) a ton. “Prices are basically moving between $95 and $110 a ton and every time when they fall below $100, there will be a rebound soon due to short-covering,” a Beijing-based iron ore trader said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

“In the short term, hot metal output is still recovering so it’s unlikely to see a drastic fall in prices, although downward pressure will be more intense in the second half of the year with more supply coming on stream.”

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, will pick up further in March due to handsome steel margins, analysts at Hongyuan Futures said in a note. But the mounting trade frictions against cheap Chinese steel products remained a headwind for demand of steel and steelmaking ingredients.

Iron ore prices retreated on Wednesday as market sentiment was dampened by renewed talks of China’s plan to cut crude steel production in an effort to address the oversupply issues plaguing the industry.

State planner China’s National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 2.44% and 1.91%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar rose 1.21%, hot-rolled coil added 1.7%, wire rod climbed 1.02% and stainless steel edged 0.59% higher.