AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 14, 2025
Iron ore futures rebound

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2025 05:34am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures rebounded on Thursday, driven by a wave of short-covering as near-term demand in top consumer China stayed resilient, although concerns over escalating trade tensions limited the upside.

The benchmark April iron ore contract on the Singapore Exchange jumped 1.23% to $101.90 a metric ton, as of 0735 GMT. The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.45% higher at 780 yuan ($107.68) a ton. “Prices are basically moving between $95 and $110 a ton and every time when they fall below $100, there will be a rebound soon due to short-covering,” a Beijing-based iron ore trader said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.

“In the short term, hot metal output is still recovering so it’s unlikely to see a drastic fall in prices, although downward pressure will be more intense in the second half of the year with more supply coming on stream.”

Hot metal output, typically used to gauge iron ore demand, will pick up further in March due to handsome steel margins, analysts at Hongyuan Futures said in a note. But the mounting trade frictions against cheap Chinese steel products remained a headwind for demand of steel and steelmaking ingredients.

Iron ore prices retreated on Wednesday as market sentiment was dampened by renewed talks of China’s plan to cut crude steel production in an effort to address the oversupply issues plaguing the industry.

State planner China’s National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 2.44% and 1.91%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar rose 1.21%, hot-rolled coil added 1.7%, wire rod climbed 1.02% and stainless steel edged 0.59% higher.

