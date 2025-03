KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 44.310 billion and the number of lots traded was 35,883.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.690 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.864 billion), COTS (PKR 7.031 billion),Platinum (PKR 1.915 billion),Silver (PKR 1.033 billion), DJ (PKR 917.959 million), SP 500 (PKR 879.005 million),Crude Oil (PKR 856.911 million), Copper (PKR 511.845 million), Natural Gas (PKR 415.648 million), Japan Equity (PKR 144.599 million), Palladium (PKR 26.721 million), Aluminum (PKR 15.067 million) and Brent (PKR 6.895 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 18lots amounting to PKR 53.756 million were traded.

