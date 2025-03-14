Markets Print 2025-03-14
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (March 13, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.61 281.62 AED 76.16 76.71
EURO 304.05 306.90 SAR 74.54 75.00
GBP 361.93 365.27 INTERBANK 279.90 280.10
JPY 1.86 1.91
=========================================================================
