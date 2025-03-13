AIRLINK 176.32 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.55%)
BOP 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.75%)
CNERGY 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
FCCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.24%)
FFL 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.77%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.85%)
HUBC 133.10 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (1.23%)
HUMNL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
MLCF 58.03 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.85%)
OGDC 218.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.48%)
PACE 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.21%)
PPL 184.62 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.21%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.12%)
PTC 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.55%)
SEARL 94.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.1%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
SSGC 37.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.98%)
SYM 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
TRG 61.34 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.37%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,244 Increased By 148 (1.22%)
BR30 37,375 Increased By 548.1 (1.49%)
KSE100 115,094 Increased By 1009.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 35,611 Increased By 353.6 (1%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

  • Domestic consumers will not be subject to the additional cost
Salman Siddiqui Published 13 Mar, 2025 03:39pm

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has introduced an additional 20mmcfd of costlier, imported gas into its system to ensure uninterrupted supplies to households during sehri and iftar. The cost of this will be passed on to industrial consumers in Karachi, upper Sindh and Balochistan.

“We have injected additional supply of the gas from the first of Ramadan (March 2),” SSGC, Deputy Managing Director (DMD), Operations, Syed Muhammad Saeed Rizvi told Business Recorder.

Domestic consumers will not be subject to the additional cost, which is the difference between the imported gas (re-gasified liquid natural gas or RLNG) price and the tariff of indigenous gas for household consumers.

The government has announced RLNG gas price for SSGC at around $12mmbtu (around Rs3,360mmbtu) compared to SSGC selling indigenous gas to domestic consumers in the range of Rs200mmbtu to Rs4,200mmbtu – depending upon the volumetric consumption of gas, it was learnt.

RLNG prices revised for March

Rizvi said that there was sufficient supply of gas in the system before induction of the additional supplies for residential consumers. However, the use of compressors by a section of consumers to receive high pressure gas was causing disruptions in supplies to those consumers who were not using the machines.

Despite the increased gas supplies in the system, many households have complained of gas outages at sehri and iftar.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the complaints and asked both the federal utility firms - i.e. SSGC and SNGPL - to ensure uninterpreted gas supplies.

At the outset of ongoing Ramadan 2025, SSGC announced that it would be carrying out gas pressure profiling from 09:00am to 03:30pm and then again from 10:00pm to 03:00am.

Accordingly, the following schedule of gas supplies shall be maintained during the fasting month.

Gas availability timing:

03:00am to 09:00am

03:30pm to 10:00pm

Gas closure timing

09:00am to 03:30pm

10:00pm to 03:00am

The utility company is laying new gas pipelines in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, as well as in Balochistan, to improve the supply of natural gas to households, industries and commercial consumers, SSGC Deputy Managing Director, Operations, Rizvi added.

The firm is supplying 730 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) against a demand of 1,100 mmcfd, managing the deficit through industrial and household load management, he said.

SSGC services some 3.2 million consumers on its roughly 50,000 km long network in Sindh and Balochistan.

Comments

200 characters

At the cost of industries: SSGC improves RLNG supply at sehri, iftar

Jaffar Express attack: PM Shehbaz arrives in Quetta

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Uzbekistan committed to transforming political ties with Pakistan into mutual economic growth

Pakistan, Oman eye establishing direct route via sea

Samba Bank plans transition to Islamic banking

Jaffar Express: train hijack hostages end ordeal with arrival in Quetta

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan, Denmark review $2bn maritime investment plan

Oil steady as economic concerns weigh despite firm demand expectations

Read more stories