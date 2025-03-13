AIRLINK 177.00 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.94%)
BOP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.28%)
CNERGY 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.04%)
FCCL 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.8%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
FLYNG 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 132.66 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.9%)
HUMNL 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
KEL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.45%)
OGDC 218.40 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (0.53%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
PIBTL 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.78%)
PPL 184.80 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.31%)
PRL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.32%)
PTC 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.12%)
SEARL 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.86%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 37.27 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
SYM 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.7%)
TELE 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TRG 61.20 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (3.13%)
WAVESAPP 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,228 Increased By 132.3 (1.09%)
BR30 37,265 Increased By 438 (1.19%)
KSE100 115,089 Increased By 1004.7 (0.88%)
KSE30 35,603 Increased By 345.9 (0.98%)
Markets

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 1,000 points

BR Web Desk Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 12:24pm

Positive momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossing the 115,000 level amid a gain of over 1,000 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 12:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 115,104.63 level, an increase of 1,020.10 points or 0.89%.

Buying was witnessed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including MARI, OGDC, PPL, HUBCO, ARL, PSO, SSGC, HBL, MCB and MEBL traded in the green.

On Wednesday, PSX’s benchmark KSE-100 closed marginally lower after the index failed to sustain its gains during intra-day trading and settled at 114,084.54.

In a major banking development, global rating agency Moody’s improved Pakistan’s banking outlook from stable to positive on Wednesday.

Internationally, tech stocks led advances in Asia on Thursday, taking their cue from Wall Street’s gains after tepid inflation data allayed concerns over the state of the US economy.

US Treasury yields remained elevated after pulling further away from recent lows the day before, on escalating tit-for-tat tariff battles between the United States and trading partners.

The euro was steady after slipping back from a five-month high on Wednesday when President Donald Trump warned of a response to the European Union’s threatened counter-tariffs on US goods.

However, the shared currency continued to garner support from signs of progress towards peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.9%, buoyed by advances in chip-sector heavyweights such as Advantest and Tokyo Electron.

Taiwan’s tech-heavy equities index added 0.6%, and South Korea’s KOSPI climbed 0.7% Mainland Chinese blue chips edged up 0.1%, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng retreated from small early gains to be down 0.3%.

The US S&P 500 advanced 0.5% on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq jumped 1.2%, with beaten-down megacap tech shares rebounding sharply. Futures in both indexes pointed 0.1% higher on Thursday.

This is an intra-day update

