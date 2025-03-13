AIRLINK 176.15 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
FCCL 43.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.84%)
FLYNG 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.87%)
HUBC 132.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.47%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.68%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.03%)
OGDC 216.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.12%)
PACE 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
POWER 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 183.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.29%)
PRL 35.62 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.4%)
PTC 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.77%)
SEARL 94.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.64%)
SILK 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SYM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TPLP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
TRG 61.64 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (3.88%)
WAVESAPP 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
BR100 12,187 Increased By 90.4 (0.75%)
BR30 37,106 Increased By 279.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 114,710 Increased By 625.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 35,455 Increased By 197 (0.56%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz charges into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 09:51am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz, who was nearly flawless to start BNP Paribas Open, was even better on Wednesday.

The two-time defending champion powered to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov to reach the quarterfinals at Indian Wells, Calif.

Alcaraz, a Spaniard who is seeded second, completed his day’s work in 74 minutes.

After getting a first-round bye, he won each of his first two matches while dropping a total of six games. He shaved that number further in the fourth round on a windy day in the desert, though he still praised his opponent postmatch.

“It’s really difficult playing against Grigor,” Alcaraz said. “He’s a really talented player. He can do whatever he wants with the ball. Today with the conditions, it was really tough for both. I had to survive.

“I always say in these conditions, you have to survive no matter what. I’m very happy that I was able to play long rallies. I got a good rhythm, even with the conditions, so I’m just really happy to get through.”

Dimitrov, seeded 14th, had three break points in the match but failed to take advantage of any of them.

Alcaraz also won 62 percent of the points on Dimitrov’s second serve.

Alcaraz will put his 15-match BNP Paribas Open winning streak on the line against 25th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals.

The Argentine topped ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Alcaraz said of Cerundolo, “I’ve watched his matches. I know he’s playing great. I don’t know which one his is best surface, I don’t know if it’s clay or hard. He plays really well on every surface. That shows the player he is.

“He’s a really complete player, he can play really good tennis on every surface. I have to be really focused on that, I have to be ready.”

Carlos Alcaraz extends Indian Wells win streak

In other fourth-round action, 13th-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain knocked out a Southern California native, third-seeded Taylor Fritz, 7-5, 6-4.

Draper dominated with his first serve, winning 91 percent of the points, and he saved the lone break point he faced against the tournament’s 2022 champion.

Draper’s quarterfinal foe will be Ben Shelton, the 11th seed. Shelton won an all-US matchup against Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (6), 6-1.

After the tight first-set tiebreaker, Shelton pulled away by winning the first five games of the second set.

Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

200 characters

Carlos Alcaraz charges into Indian Wells quarterfinals

Buying momentum at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Haleon Pakistan exports first Centrum shipment to Kenya

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Read more stories