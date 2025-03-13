Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Jaffar Express attack: 21 passengers, 4 FC personnel lost lives as security forces kill ‘all terrorists’: DG ISPR

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

Pakistan condemns India’s ban on Kashmiri political groups

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

