BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 12, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Jaffar Express attack: 21 passengers, 4 FC personnel lost lives as security forces kill ‘all terrorists’: DG ISPR
- OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11
- ‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan
- Google Wallet now available in Pakistan
- Pakistan condemns India’s ban on Kashmiri political groups
- Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn
