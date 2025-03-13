AIRLINK 176.00 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.36%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 12, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 13 Mar, 2025 08:34am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Jaffar Express attack: 21 passengers, 4 FC personnel lost lives as security forces kill ‘all terrorists’: DG ISPR

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Read here for details.

  • ‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Read here for details.

  • Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan condemns India’s ban on Kashmiri political groups

Read here for details.

  • Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Read here for details.

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

