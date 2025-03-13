AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-13

Pakistan participating through TDAP in Motobike Fair Istanbul

Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: Pakistan is participating through TDAP in Motobike Fair Istanbul with five firms from 12-15 March 2025. Consul General of Pakistan Nauman Aslam and his team are facilitating Pakistani firms during their participation in the exhibition.

Last year TDAP participated with three firms mainly from rubber tyres and tubes for motorbikes sub-sectors, while this year the products being showcased in Motobike 2025 include rubber tyres & tubes, protective sports gloves, motorbike suites and shoes etc.

During the last three years, the number of two wheelers in Türkiye has considerably increased while motor sports has also been increased thus providing good opportunity to the exporting companies from Pakistan producing relevant products to enhance market access in Türkiye.

The exhibition will be visited by a large number of foreign buyers from Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Central Asia which will provide an opportunity to Pakistani companies to interact with them and explore export related opportunities in other markets as well.

