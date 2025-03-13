AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
Gold prices move up

Recorder Report Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

KARACHI: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, reflecting a slight momentum on the world market, traders said.

Following a gain by Rs500 and Rs429, gold prices reached Rs306,500 per tola and Rs262,774 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

International market saw a slight rise by $5, trading gold bullion at $2,915 per ounce while silver was available for $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also rose by Rs52 and Rs45, settling for Rs3,440 per tola and Rs2,949 per 10 grams, respectively, the association said.

Open market may trade gold and silver at different prices comparing to those fixed by the association.

