AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-13

Asian currencies fall on global trade uncertainties

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

BENGALURU: Most Asian stocks and currencies traded lower on Wednesday, as investors fretted about uncertainties surrounding global trade and growth from back-and-forth US tariff plans.

Malaysian stocks led the decline in equity markets, extending falls to a fifth day to hit a more than one-year low. The market has been the worst performer in the region this year, with a 9.5% drop.

Fears of an escalation in global trade war rose after US President Donald Trump said he would raise tariffs on Canada metals to 50%.

Uncertainty around global trade policy will remain the key deterrent to global growth, inflation and monetary policy outlook and, in turn, influence capital flows around the world in the near term, United Overseas Bank (UOB) analysts said in a note.

These uncertainties weighed on Malaysia’s foreign portfolio flows for the fifth straight month with outflows widening in February, UOB said.

Following the lead of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Bank Negara Malaysia kept its key interest rate unchanged last week, while Indonesia and Thailand have cut their policy rates this year.

“As such, risk-off sentiment will prevail with capital likely flowing to countries demonstrating macroeconomic stability, improvement in fiscal conditions, policy consistency and less vulnerability to Trump’s tariff threats,” UOB analysts said.

Jessica Amir, a market strategist at trading platform Moomoo Australia, said the current situation indicates that a repeat of the 2018 scenario could be seen and globally, markets need to downgrade earnings growth with a decline in stock valuations.

Shares in Manila and Thailand fell 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Stocks in Indonesia rose 1.6%, while those in Singapore traded 0.3% higher.

Taiwan rose nearly 1% and South Korean equities climbed 1.5%, both recovering some of the losses incurred in the previous session.

Overall, Asian stocks have been declining in 2025, with Thai shares down 16.8%. South Korea has gained 7.3% so far this year, outperforming its peers, while Singapore shares are trading 1.4% higher.

Malaysia’s ringgit declined the most in the region, with a 0.5% loss, followed by the Thai baht and Indonesian rupiah. Singapore’s dollar and the peso depreciated 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the dollar index languished near a five-month low as worries about the US economy simmered.

It is very plausible that the US dollar would be pressured lower by potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve and that would allow other currencies to move higher, Amir said.

Asian currencies global trade

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies fall on global trade uncertainties

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories