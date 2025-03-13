AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025
Markets

Chicago soybeans largely unchanged

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

SINGAPORE: Chicago soybean futures were largely unchanged on Wednesday, holding near last session’s one-week low, with abundant South American supplies and uncertainty over the impact of a trade war on US agricultural sales keeping a lid on the market.

Corn was unmoved, while wheat prices edged higher. “Soybean supplies are pretty comfortable if you look at Brazilian crop which is entering the market,” said one trader in Singapore. “But going forward, the market will take direction from US planting.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was flat at $10.11-1/4 a bushel, as of 0312 GMT. Wheat added 0.6% to $5.60-1/4 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $4.70-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans are under pressure from hefty South American supplies hitting the global market.

Brazil’s soybean exports are expected to reach 15.45 million metric tons in March, up more than 4% compared with last week’s forecast, as the country continues to harvest its massive new crop, according to data from the grain exporters lobby Anec.

Soybeans US soybeans

