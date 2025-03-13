AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Japanese rubber futures rebound

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rebounded on Wednesday on supply concerns from top producer Thailand, while improving automobile sales buoyed sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract closed up 8.2 yen, or 2.45%, at 343.2 yen ($2.32) per kg. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 175 yuan, or 1.03%, to 17,245 yuan ($2,380.53) per metric ton. The most active April butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 285 yuan, or 2.1%, to 13,825 yuan ($1,908.42) per ton.

From March 12-16, there will be thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the South, said Thailand’s meteorological agency, adding that farmers should be wary of crop damage. Domestic production areas as well as overseas plantations have suspended harvesting, and the prices of raw materials are high, said Chinese financial data provider Tonghuashun Information in a note. China in February again led purchases of electric vehicles, which increased worldwide versus a year ago, even as European Union tariffs on China-made EVs reduced sales of some brands, research firm Rho Motion said.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Still, sell-offs in global equities, uncertainty surrounding tariff measures as well as recessionary fears may continue to weigh on sentiment, a Singapore-based trader said. China and Hong Kong stocks traded lower as investors evaluated the impact of US tariffs.

