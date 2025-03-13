Japanese rubber futures rebound

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rebounded on Wednesday on supply concerns from top producer Thailand, while improving automobile sales buoyed sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract closed up 8.2 yen, or 2.45%, at 343.2 yen ($2.32) per kg. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) gained 175 yuan, or 1.03%, to 17,245 yuan ($2,380.53) per metric ton. The most active April butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 285 yuan, or 2.1%, to 13,825 yuan ($1,908.42) per ton.

From March 12-16, there will be thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in the South, said Thailand’s meteorological agency, adding that farmers should be wary of crop damage. Domestic production areas as well as overseas plantations have suspended harvesting, and the prices of raw materials are high, said Chinese financial data provider Tonghuashun Information in a note. China in February again led purchases of electric vehicles, which increased worldwide versus a year ago, even as European Union tariffs on China-made EVs reduced sales of some brands, research firm Rho Motion said.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Still, sell-offs in global equities, uncertainty surrounding tariff measures as well as recessionary fears may continue to weigh on sentiment, a Singapore-based trader said. China and Hong Kong stocks traded lower as investors evaluated the impact of US tariffs.