AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-03-13

Iron ore surrenders early gains

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures surrendered early gains to trade lower on Wednesday, as sentiment was spooked by resumed market talks of China’s plan of trimming crude steel output to rein in oversupply plaguing the industry.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 0.32% lower at 769.5 yuan ($106) a metric ton after touching an intraday high of 785 yuan a ton earlier in the session.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange slipped 0.8% to $99.95 a ton, as of 0744 GMT after touching the highest since March 3 at $102.05 a ton earlier. The weakness came after market speculation that details for China’s steel output control have been finalized and will be made public later this week.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission, its state planner, did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. The state planner unveiled its plan on March 5 to curtail crude steel output this year, without specifying details on the volumes to be cut and from when. Some market participants had speculated that steel output could be cut by 50 million tons this year.

A reduction in steel output will lower consumption of steelmaking feedstocks. Ore prices rose in morning trading as investors bet on a pick-up in near-term demand for the key steelmaking ingredient after the conclusion of China’s annual parliament meeting.

Some steel mills, which had started maintenance on their blast furnaces, gradually resumed operations driven by decent margins and signs of improving demand, analysts at consultancy Mysteel said in a note.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained ground. Rebar added 0.59%, hot-rolled coil rose 0.63%, wire rod climbed 0.29% and stainless steel ticked 0.71% higher. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced, with coking coal and coke up 0.8% and 0.06%, respectively.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore surrenders early gains

ACT Alliance report: Tax regime inflicts huge losses on economy

PM directs e-office implementation in all ministries by 20th

Potassium sulphate: ECC may approve export from Gwadar Port today

US, EU condemn terrorist attack

KE submits negative FCA adjustment request for Jan

Jet fuel supplies: ‘PSOCL’s outstanding amount from PIA accumulated to Rs28.88bn as of Feb’

Sections 4B and 4C of Income Tax law: IHC, LHC ordered to transfer pending ICAs to SC

‘Increase revenue-reduce loadshedding’: PESCO, KPK govt engage in contract talks

Tax system digitalisation: FBR reconstitutes project management team

PNSC sells MT Lahore and MT Quetta

Read more stories