KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 54.476 billion and the number of lots traded was 38,660.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.464 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 17.751 billion), COTS (PKR 8.676 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.860 billion), SP 500 (PKR 2.088 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.185 billion), Silver (PKR 1.134 billion), DJ (PKR 1.049 billion), Copper (PKR 604.270 million), Natural Gas (PKR 349.397 million), Palladium (PKR 159.625 million), Japan Equity (PKR 121.866 million), Aluminium (PKR 21.650 million) and Brent (PKR 8.579 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots amounting to PKR 13.364 million were traded.

