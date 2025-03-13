AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 13, 2025
Markets Print 2025-03-13

Gold holds ground after cooler US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Mar, 2025 05:28am

LONDON: Safe-haven gold held its ground on Wednesday, aided by tariff uncertainty and a cooler inflation report that keep bets for a US rate cut intact.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,917.93 an ounce as of 1258 GMT. US gold futures inched up 0.1% $2,923.80. Data showed that US consumer price index rose 0.2% last month after accelerating 0.5% in January. However, the improvement is likely temporary against the backdrop of aggressive tariffs on imports that are expected to raise the cost of most goods in the months ahead.

“Gold has been resilient but stuck in a range in recent weeks; whether it can break higher on this CPI report will be an important signal,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

“In the medium term, the uncertainty will keep gold supported so any sharp dips will be bought.”

On the trade policies front, President Donald Trump’s increased tariffs on all US steel and aluminium imports took effect on Wednesday, stepping up a campaign to reorder global trade in favour of the US and drawing swift retaliation from Europe.

Last year, the Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by 100 basis points. Financial markets expect the Fed to resume cutting rates in June because of the deteriorating economic outlook, after pausing in January.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low interest environment and is considered a safe investment during periods of economic and geopolitical turmoil. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) and weekly jobless claims data due on Thursday are the next data sets on investors’ radar.

Spot silver added 0.7% to $33.16 an ounce. Silver should outperform gold in our base case of a modest recovery in manufacturing activity, although a sharper slowdown in US growth is a key risk, UBS said in a note. Platinum gained 1.5% at $990.00 and palladium rose by 0.7% to $952.23.

