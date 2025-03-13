Markets Print 2025-03-13
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (March 12, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.50 281.59 AED 76.14 76.70
EURO 304.35 307.05 SAR 74.52 75.00
GBP 360.85 364.23 INTERBANK 279.80 280.00
JPY 1.85 1.91
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments