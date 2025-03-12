PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Buying activity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 300 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 114,502.91, an increase of 325.26 points or 0.28%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, ARL, PSO, OGDC, PPL and MCB traded in the green.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the second tranche of about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is critical, asserting that the government’s hard work and support of the global lender helped Pakistan achieve macroeconomic stability.

On Tuesday, the PSX saw a volatile session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions before closing the day marginally lower by 179 points at 114,177.65.

Internationally, stocks whipsawed on back-and-forth US tariff plans and concern about a US economic slowdown.

European equity futures jumped 0.8% and FTSE futures rose 0.3% after the US said it would restore military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine after Kyiv said it would accept a US ceasefire proposal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% with markets in Hong Kong and China broadly steady and Japan’s Nikkei holding its ground after slumping to a near six-month low a day earlier.

On Wall Street overnight the S&P 500 flirted with notching a 10% fall from February’s record closing high, and finished a volatile session about 0.8% lower.

President Donald Trump threatened then backed down from a doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada to 50%, after Ontario suspended plans for a surcharge on exported electricity.

