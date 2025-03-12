AIRLINK 173.99 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
BOP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.54%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 132.55 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.02%)
HUMNL 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 56.63 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.91%)
OGDC 218.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
PACE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.62 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
PIAHCLA 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.01%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.65%)
PPL 185.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-0.57%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.76%)
PTC 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.79%)
SEARL 95.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 37.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.76%)
SYM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.08%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
TRG 60.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,132 Decreased By -15.4 (-0.13%)
BR30 37,128 Increased By 30.9 (0.08%)
KSE100 114,274 Increased By 96.6 (0.08%)
KSE30 35,303 Decreased By -6.5 (-0.02%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2025 10:21am

Buying activity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 300 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the benchmark index was hovering at 114,502.91, an increase of 325.26 points or 0.28%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, ARL, PSO, OGDC, PPL and MCB traded in the green.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the second tranche of about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is critical, asserting that the government’s hard work and support of the global lender helped Pakistan achieve macroeconomic stability.

On Tuesday, the PSX saw a volatile session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions before closing the day marginally lower by 179 points at 114,177.65.

Internationally, stocks whipsawed on back-and-forth US tariff plans and concern about a US economic slowdown.

European equity futures jumped 0.8% and FTSE futures rose 0.3% after the US said it would restore military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine after Kyiv said it would accept a US ceasefire proposal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2% with markets in Hong Kong and China broadly steady and Japan’s Nikkei holding its ground after slumping to a near six-month low a day earlier.

On Wall Street overnight the S&P 500 flirted with notching a 10% fall from February’s record closing high, and finished a volatile session about 0.8% lower.

President Donald Trump threatened then backed down from a doubling of steel and aluminium tariffs on Canada to 50%, after Ontario suspended plans for a surcharge on exported electricity.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Read more stories