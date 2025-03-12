AIRLINK 175.99 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.24%)
BOP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.1%)
FFL 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
HUBC 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
HUMNL 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.70 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.03%)
OGDC 216.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.19%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
PIBTL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
POWER 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PPL 185.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.76%)
PRL 34.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.14%)
PTC 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
SEARL 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SSGC 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
SYM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.93%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
TRG 59.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,117 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 36,985 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.3%)
KSE100 114,304 Increased By 126.4 (0.11%)
KSE30 35,300 Decreased By -9.2 (-0.03%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

BR Web Desk Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 11:09am
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder
Photo: Hussain Afzal/ Business Recorder

Buying activity returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 200 points during intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 11:05am, the benchmark index was hovering at 114,411.13, an increase of 233.48 points or 0.2%.

Buying was observed in key sectors including oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, refinery and power generation. Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, ARL, PSO, OGDC, PPL and MCB traded in the green.

In a key development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the second tranche of about $1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is critical, asserting that the government’s hard work and support of the global lender helped Pakistan achieve macroeconomic stability.

On Tuesday, the PSX saw a volatile session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions before closing the day marginally lower by 179 points at 114,177.65.

Internationally, Asian equities mostly fell Wednesday as investors fret over Donald Trump’s ever-changing trade policies amid increasing concern that his tariffs could send the US economy into recession.

Global markets have endured some severe volatility this month as the president looks to ramp up pressure on global partners by imposing or threatening hefty duties on their goods, citing huge trade imbalances.

In the latest move, sweeping 25% levies on all US aluminium and steel imports are due to come into effect at midnight in Washington (0400 GMT Wednesday), hitting numerous nations from Brazil to South Korea, as well as the European Union.

Asian stocks slide as market selloff deepens on US growth worries

On Tuesday, Trump threatened to double those on Canada after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states. The president called that off after Ontario halted the charge.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies companies listed on PSX KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 200 points

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s banking outlook to positive

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

Oil up on weak dollar but tariff concerns cap gains

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories