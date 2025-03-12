AIRLINK 175.36 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.88%)
BOP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
FLYNG 26.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
HUBC 131.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.21%)
HUMNL 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 56.42 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.53%)
OGDC 217.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-0.72%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
PIBTL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.96%)
POWER 11.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PPL 184.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.31%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.79%)
PTC 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.51%)
SYM 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.85%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
TRG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.69%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 12,096 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,827 Decreased By -270.2 (-0.73%)
KSE100 114,085 Decreased By -93.1 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,258 Decreased By -52.2 (-0.15%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

Reuters Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 07:17pm

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising over 1%, supported by a weaker dollar, but gains were capped by mounting fears of a U.S. economic slowdown and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth.

Brent futures rose 75 cents, or 1.08%, to $70.31 a barrel at 1300 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 82 cents, or 1.24%, to $67.07 a barrel.

Crude has been supported in recent days by a weaker U.S. dollar and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) moving away from earlier calls of strongly oversupplied oil markets this year, UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The dollar struggled to lift off a five-month low against other major currencies on Wednesday, as traders digested tit-for-tat U.S.-EU tariffs and a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

The dollar index which fell 0.5% to fresh 2025 lows on Tuesday, boosted oil prices by making crude less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

“Easing dollar counters the bearish bias of global economic slowdown, although this seems short-lived,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

However, signs of cooling inflation offered investors some respite after U.S. consumer prices increased less than expected in February.

But improvement is likely temporary against the backdrop of aggressive tariffs on imports that are expected to raise the costs of most goods in the months ahead.

Oil edges higher

U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies so far have centered on a blitz of tariff announcements. Some have taken effect and others have been delayed or are set to kick in later.

Markets worry that tariffs could raise prices for businesses, boost inflation and undermine consumer confidence in a blow to economic growth.

“Fears of a U.S. recession, weakness in U.S. stock markets and concerns over tariffs affecting key oil players such as China, introduced additional market uncertainty and these factors could continue to fuel a bearish sentiment, putting a lid on oil prices,” said Hassan Fawaz chairman and founder of brokerage GivTrade.

Also on Wednesday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kept its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2025, saying air and road travel would support consumption.

“Trade concerns are expected to contribute to volatility as trade policies continue to be unveiled. However, the global economy is expected to adjust,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC also published figures showing a 363,000 bpd increase in production by the wider OPEC+ group in February, led by a jump in Kazakhstan which is lagging in its adherence to OPEC+ output quotas.

On the supply side, U.S. crude oil production is poised to set a larger record this year than prior estimates, at an average 13.61 million barrels per day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday.

In the U.S., crude oil stockpiles rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week ended March 7, while gasoline inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

Markets now await government data on U.S. stockpiles due on Wednesday for further trading cues.

Oil prices WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil up on weak dollar, tariff concerns cap gains

Jaffar Express attack: 30 terrorists killed, 190 passengers rescued as operation continues for 2nd day

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after mixed trading

‘Horrific act’: US condemns train attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Symmetry Group plans IPO for AI subsidiary, eyes to raise Rs2bn

Govt launches project to equip all post offices with ICT infrastructure

Google Wallet now available in Pakistan

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

EU to impose counter tariffs on over $28 billion of US goods

Read more stories