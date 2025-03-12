AIRLINK 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.48%)
Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 279-280 level in inter-bank market against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published March 12, 2025 Updated March 12, 2025 09:59am

The Pakistani rupee saw marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 9:55am, the rupee was hovering at 279.85, a gain of Re0.1 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at 279.95.

Internationally, the US dollar languished near a five-month low versus major peers on Wednesday, as worries about the US economy continued to simmer under President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies.

The euro hovered close to a five-month peak on increased optimism for an end to the war in Ukraine.

The Canadian dollar endured a volatile session overnight after Trump pledged to double tariffs on steel and aluminium to 50%, only to reverse course just hours later. The Bank of Canada decides policy on Wednesday, with traders fully expecting another quarter-point interest rate cut.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major peers, was flat at 103.47 in early Asian trade, following a 0.46% slide on Tuesday that took it as low as 103.21 for the first time since October 16.

A run of softer US economic data continued on Tuesday with small-business confidence dropping for a third straight month in February. Investors have been on edge since Trump refrained from ruling out the possibility of a recession under his trade policies in a Sunday interview with Fox News.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged up early on Wednesday, helped by a weaker US dollar, but mounting fears of a US economic slowdown and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth capped gains.

Brent futures rose 27 cents, or 0.39%, to $69.83 a barrel at 0110 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.44%, to $66.54 a barrel.

This is an intra-day update

