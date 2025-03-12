AIRLINK 172.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.82%)
BOP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
FCCL 44.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.77%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FLYNG 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
MLCF 56.87 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.34%)
OGDC 218.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.05%)
PACE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.19%)
PIBTL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
PPL 185.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.73%)
PRL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.81%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
SEARL 95.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.26%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
SSGC 37.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
SYM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.32%)
TELE 7.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TRG 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
WAVESAPP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,118 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,050 Decreased By -47 (-0.13%)
KSE100 114,254 Increased By 76.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 35,304 Decreased By -6 (-0.02%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 11, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 12 Mar, 2025 08:36am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

Read here for details.

  • UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read here for details.

  • Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

Read here for details.

  • KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Read here for details.

  • Jaffar Express train attack: at least 3 lost lives as operation under way to rescue hostages

Read here for details.

  • No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 passengers rescued as operation enters 2nd day

PSX open higher, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

Intra-day update: rupee improves against US dollar

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility: Dar reviews progress

OGDCL revives oil production at Rajian-11

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Read more stories