Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan car sales decline 29% MoM in February 2025

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

Aurangzeb, UN officials discuss debt management, climate financing

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Jaffar Express train attack: at least 3 lost lives as operation under way to rescue hostages

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

