IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, chaired a meeting to review progress on accessing the International Monetary Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

Ministers of Finance, Power and Petroleum, SAPMs Tariq Bajwa and Haroon Akhtar, along with the Secretary Finance andthe chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the DPM/FM reiterated the government’s commitment to climate adaptation and mitigation, as well as stressed sustained efforts to secure this facility.

The meeting agreed to expedite the process.

