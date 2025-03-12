AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-03-12

FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal

Recorder Report Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), led by its chairman Atif Ikram called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad, on Tuesday afternoon.

The FPCCI delegation briefed Bilawal on the issues faced by the business community, who assured them of playing a positive role in resolving the concerns of the business community.

The PPP chairman and business leaders also discussed matters related to the Federation and Chambers.

The delegation included United Business Group leader Momin Ali Malik and FPCCI Vice President Zaki Ijaz, President Oil and Marketing Association Tariq Mehmood and Malik Suhail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari FPCCI business community Atif Ikram Sheikh

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal

IMF’s $1bn second tranche crucial for country: PM

IMF’s RSF: Dar reviews progress

Govt reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Sugar legally exported to Afghanistan first time: Aurangzeb

SBP bill: Controversy resurges

Re-export of refined sugar: PM forms IMC to examine regional models for raw sugar import

Tariff readjustment: MoF weighs impact of DFIs’ joint letter

SC grills govt on super tax

FBR tells IHC: Taxmen’s transfer to admin pool no punitive step

Gulf states: NLC launches first containerised flagship shipping service

Read more stories