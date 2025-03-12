FPCCI delegation calls on Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), led by its chairman Atif Ikram called on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad, on Tuesday afternoon.

The FPCCI delegation briefed Bilawal on the issues faced by the business community, who assured them of playing a positive role in resolving the concerns of the business community.

The PPP chairman and business leaders also discussed matters related to the Federation and Chambers.

The delegation included United Business Group leader Momin Ali Malik and FPCCI Vice President Zaki Ijaz, President Oil and Marketing Association Tariq Mehmood and Malik Suhail.

