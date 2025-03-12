AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Japanese rubber futures lower

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures hit a seven-month low on Tuesday, hurt by a stronger yen, while mounting deflationary pressures heightened economic recovery concerns in top rubber consumer China. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) August rubber contract lost 8.1 yen, or 2.36%, to close at 335 yen ($2.28) per kg. Earlier in the session, prices hit 325.3 yen, the lowest since August 16, 2024. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) shed 45 yuan, or 0.26%, to 17,145 yuan ($2,366.88) per metric ton.

The most-active April butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE rose 170 yuan, or 1.26%, to 13,700 yuan ($1,891.30) per ton. Some profit-taking on the OSE affected rubber prices, said Farah Miller, head of commodities at Smartkarma, adding that investors were evaluating various tariffs and their impacts on the market. The yen hit a five-month peak of 146.55 per US dollar before steadying around 147.24. A stronger Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

China’s consumer price index (CPI) in February missed expectations and fell at the sharpest pace in 13 months, while producer price deflation persisted. “In the physical market, demand was quiet for spot cargoes. Producers are likely waiting for raw material prices to follow suit to offer competitively,” said Miller. Meanwhile, China’s car sales climbed 1.3% year-on-year in the first two months of 2025.

Indonesia’s car sales in February recorded its first growth since June 2023, data from the country’s car association showed, amid growing adoption of electric vehicles (EV) mostly by Chinese brands. Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for March delivery last traded at 197.1 US cents per kg, up 0.2%.

