KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 50.164 billion and the number of lots traded was 41,062. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 20.860 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 11.362 billion), COTS (PKR 8.191 billion),Platinum (PKR 2.399 billion),SP 500 (PKR 2.329 billion), Silver (PKR 1.648 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.106 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 1.043 billion),DJ (PKR 438.195 million), Copper (PKR 357.311 million),Japan Equity (PKR 256.942 million),Palladium (PKR 107.130 million), Brent (PKR 43.418 million) and Aluminium (PKR 19.545 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots amounting to PKR61.411 million were traded.

