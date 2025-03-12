AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Markets Print 2025-03-12

Gold drifts higher ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2025 03:03am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by safe-haven flows as trade war concerns sapped risk sentiment across wider markets, while attention was on US inflation data.

Spot gold climbed 0.8% to $2,912.88 an ounce as of 1031 GMT after hitting its lowest since March 3 in the previous session. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $2,917.90.

The dollar index hit a four-month low, making bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. US President Donald Trump’s fluctuating trade policies - imposing and delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico, while raising duties on Chinese goods - have roiled the global financial markets. China and Canada have responded with tariffs of their own. Over the weekend, Trump declined to predict whether the US could face a recession.

“In the short-term we expect investor focus to remain on the effect policy changes, in particular tariffs, will have on US growth and inflation expectations and how this could not only affect real rates but also further incentivize global central bank purchases,” said Trevor Yates, analyst at Global X.

“All eyes will be on Wednesday’s US February CPI print, with us expecting the pace of inflation to slow during the month.” Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest Survey of Consumer Expectations showed inflation a year from now is seen at 3.1%, up a hair from January’s 3% reading. Markets currently expect Fed to cut in rates in June.

