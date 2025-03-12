WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 11, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Mar-25 7-Mar-25 6-Mar-25 5-Mar-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103429 0.103701 0.103935 0.104176 Euro 0.814737 0.815587 0.812553 0.808672 Japanese yen 0.0051 0.005077 0.005045 0.005048 U.K. pound 0.970886 0.970786 0.969442 0.970005 U.S. dollar 0.751256 0.751208 0.752643 0.756192 Algerian dinar 0.005633 0.005635 0.005644 0.005645 Australian dollar 0.473712 0.477703 0.47262 Botswana pula 0.054992 0.055139 0.055018 0.054824 Brazilian real 0.129697 0.130233 0.130933 0.130585 Brunei dollar 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835 0.56428 Canadian dollar 0.522725 0.525993 0.52623 Chilean peso 0.000809 0.000811 0.000804 0.000797 Czech koruna 0.032675 0.032607 0.032465 0.032261 Danish krone 0.109345 0.108932 0.108418 Indian rupee 0.008611 0.008629 0.008643 0.008683 Israeli New Shekel 0.207072 0.207976 0.2082 0.208835 Korean won 0.000519 0.000521 0.000517 0.000518 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43875 2.44246 2.45159 Malaysian ringgit 0.170006 0.169592 0.169993 0.170026 Mauritian rupee 0.016579 0.016571 0.016551 0.016428 Mexican peso 0.037022 0.037036 0.037117 0.037088 New Zealand dollar 0.429568 0.430855 0.430625 0.427513 Norwegian krone 0.069812 0.069359 0.069354 0.068416 Omani rial 1.95385 1.95746 1.96669 Peruvian sol 0.205585 0.20643 0.206779 Philippine peso 0.013116 0.013124 0.01309 0.013082 Polish zloty 0.194762 0.195383 0.194612 0.19497 Qatari riyal 0.206389 0.20677 0.207745 Russian ruble 0.0085 0.008428 0.008403 0.008422 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200335 0.200705 0.201651 Singapore dollar 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835 0.56428 South African rand 0.04105 0.041547 0.040988 0.041058 Swedish krona 0.074273 0.074337 0.074125 0.073432 Swiss franc 0.857011 0.854276 0.849916 0.850514 Thai baht 0.022239 0.022258 0.02238 0.022436 Trinidadian dollar 0.111147 0.111484 0.112318 U.A.E. dirham 0.204563 0.20494 0.205907 Uruguayan peso 0.017721 0.017755 0.017754 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

