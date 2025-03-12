WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 11, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Mar-25 7-Mar-25 6-Mar-25 5-Mar-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103429 0.103701 0.103935 0.104176
Euro 0.814737 0.815587 0.812553 0.808672
Japanese yen 0.0051 0.005077 0.005045 0.005048
U.K. pound 0.970886 0.970786 0.969442 0.970005
U.S. dollar 0.751256 0.751208 0.752643 0.756192
Algerian dinar 0.005633 0.005635 0.005644 0.005645
Australian dollar 0.473712 0.477703 0.47262
Botswana pula 0.054992 0.055139 0.055018 0.054824
Brazilian real 0.129697 0.130233 0.130933 0.130585
Brunei dollar 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835 0.56428
Canadian dollar 0.522725 0.525993 0.52623
Chilean peso 0.000809 0.000811 0.000804 0.000797
Czech koruna 0.032675 0.032607 0.032465 0.032261
Danish krone 0.109345 0.108932 0.108418
Indian rupee 0.008611 0.008629 0.008643 0.008683
Israeli New Shekel 0.207072 0.207976 0.2082 0.208835
Korean won 0.000519 0.000521 0.000517 0.000518
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43875 2.44246 2.45159
Malaysian ringgit 0.170006 0.169592 0.169993 0.170026
Mauritian rupee 0.016579 0.016571 0.016551 0.016428
Mexican peso 0.037022 0.037036 0.037117 0.037088
New Zealand dollar 0.429568 0.430855 0.430625 0.427513
Norwegian krone 0.069812 0.069359 0.069354 0.068416
Omani rial 1.95385 1.95746 1.96669
Peruvian sol 0.205585 0.20643 0.206779
Philippine peso 0.013116 0.013124 0.01309 0.013082
Polish zloty 0.194762 0.195383 0.194612 0.19497
Qatari riyal 0.206389 0.20677 0.207745
Russian ruble 0.0085 0.008428 0.008403 0.008422
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200335 0.200705 0.201651
Singapore dollar 0.564006 0.563505 0.564835 0.56428
South African rand 0.04105 0.041547 0.040988 0.041058
Swedish krona 0.074273 0.074337 0.074125 0.073432
Swiss franc 0.857011 0.854276 0.849916 0.850514
Thai baht 0.022239 0.022258 0.02238 0.022436
Trinidadian dollar 0.111147 0.111484 0.112318
U.A.E. dirham 0.204563 0.20494 0.205907
Uruguayan peso 0.017721 0.017755 0.017754
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
