KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 11, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD 279.46 281.50 AED 76.12 76.69 EURO 303.52 306.23 SAR 74.50 75.00 GBP 360.41 363.76 INTERBANK 279.80 280.05 JPY 1.87 1.92 =========================================================================

