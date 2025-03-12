KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (March 11, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.46 281.50 AED 76.12 76.69
EURO 303.52 306.23 SAR 74.50 75.00
GBP 360.41 363.76 INTERBANK 279.80 280.05
JPY 1.87 1.92
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments