Pakistan

Train driver injured as Jaffar Express attacked in Balochistan

  • Jaffar Express with around 400 passengers on board was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar
Reuters Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 05:17pm
File photo
File photo

Militants fired at a passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers in Balochistan province on Tuesday, injuring a train driver, police and railway officials said.

The Jaffar Express, with around 400 passengers on board in nine bogies, was on its way from Quetta in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province to Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when it was fired on, railway officials said.

Bandits attack railway station in Khairpur, take away money

In a statement, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, and said they had taken hostages from the train, including security forces.

Officials from the provincial government or railways did not confirm on hostages being taken.

Security forces had reached the site of the incident, in the Mushqaf area of the Bolan district of Balochistan, a railway official said.

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures and all institutions have been mobilised to deal with the situation, government spokesperson Shahid Rind said.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack and said the government would not make any concessions to “beasts who fire on innocent passengers”.

