Jaffar Express train attack: terrorists claim to have taken 182 hostages

Militants claimed they had taken 182 hostages including military personnel in a terrorist attack on a Pakistan passenger train in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Jaffar Express, which had about 400 passengers, was trapped in a tunnel and the driver was badly wounded, local authorities, police and railway officials said, without confirming the Baloch Liberation Army’s (BLA), a terrorist organisation in Pakistan, account of hostages.

Security forces said an explosion had been heard near the tunnel and that they were exchanging fire with the militants in a mountainous area.

The BLA claimed it had killed 20 soldiers and shot down a drone. There was no confirmation of that from Pakistani authorities.

The group said it had taken 182 hostages from the train, including Pakistan army members and other security officials travelling on leave.

Executions threatened

“The BLA warns that if military intervention continues, all hostages will be executed, the group said in a statement emailed to Reuters journalists and posted on Telegram.

The Jaffar Express had been on its way from Balochistan’s capital Quetta to the city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when it was fired on.

Pakistan’s interior minister, Mohsin Naqvi, condemned the attack and said the government would not make any concessions to “beasts who fire on innocent passengers”.

The Balochistan government has imposed emergency measures to deal with the situation, spokesperson Shahid Rind said, without giving more details.