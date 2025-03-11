Bangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 T rice, traders say

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Bangladesh’s state grains buyer to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice which closed on Tuesday was estimated at $429.55 a metric ton CIF liner out, traders said.

The offer was believed to have been made by trading house Pattabhi Agro Foods, they said.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase had yet been reported, they said.

Bangladesh traditionally considers price offers in grain and rice tenders for some time before making a decision.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.