AIRLINK 173.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.18%)
BOP 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
FCCL 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.1%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
HUBC 129.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
MLCF 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.11%)
OGDC 215.07 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PACE 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
PIAHCLA 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.41%)
PIBTL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.26%)
POWER 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.53%)
PPL 182.88 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.77%)
PRL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.79%)
PTC 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
SEARL 93.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SSGC 35.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
BR100 12,072 Increased By 18.5 (0.15%)
BR30 36,591 Increased By 123.8 (0.34%)
KSE100 114,018 Decreased By -338 (-0.3%)
KSE30 35,188 Decreased By -159 (-0.45%)
Markets

KSE-100 sheds over 700 points as SBP pause rate cut

BR Web Desk Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 10:33am

Negative sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 700 points following the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision.

At 10:25am, the benchmark index was hovering at 113,632.09 level, a decrease of 724.25 points or 0.63%.

Selling pressure was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including ARL, HUBCO, PSO, SSGC, MARI, OGDC and PPL traded in the red.

Contrary to expectations, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday kept its policy rate unchanged, for the first time since June 2024, citing risks primarily from volatility in food prices and global protectionist policies.

Most of the market experts had expected the central bank to continue its monetary easing stance as a declining inflation rate has driven expectations of a seventh-successive cut.

In another key development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistani authorities on Monday held discussions on agricultural income tax.

Sources in the Finance Ministry revealed that the Fund mission held a special session with provincial governments, Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials on agriculture income tax.

On Monday, PSX witnessed a volatile session, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index ended the day on a flat note amid last-hour profit-taking, settling at 114,356.34.

Globally, Asian stocks took their cue from Wall Street and fell sharply on Tuesday as worries mounted that a wide-ranging trade war could dent US economic growth and result in a recession, leading skittish investors to the safe-haven Japanese yen.

Investor concerns about the potential economic slowdown were exacerbated after President Donald Trump in a Fox News interview talked about a “period of transition” while declining to predict whether his tariffs would result in a US recession.

Those comments and worries sapped risk sentiment, sending stocks sliding and weighing on the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

The S&P 500 fell 2.7% on Monday, its biggest one-day drop this year, while the Nasdaq slid 4.0%, its biggest single-day percentage drop since September 2022. S&P and Nasdaq futures slid 1% in Asian hours on Tuesday.

In Asia, it was a sea of red with Japan’s Nikkei and Taiwan stocks sliding about 3%, hitting their lowest level since September. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell more than 1%.

This is an intra-day update

