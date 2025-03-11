AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.96%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.86%)
HUBC 129.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-2.73%)
OGDC 212.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.87%)
PACE 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.01%)
PAEL 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
PIAHCLA 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
PPL 179.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.97%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.32%)
WAVESAPP 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,106 Decreased By -250 (-0.22%)
KSE30 35,196 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.43%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sour risk appetite on US slowdown concerns to keep rupee under pressure

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:25am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to stay under pressure on Tuesday, as concerns over a potential tariff-driven U.S. recession sapped risk appetite across financial markets, driving most Asian currencies lower.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open weaker at 87.40 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 87.33 in the previous session.

The local currency weakened 0.5% in the previous session, pressured by the maturity of positions in the non-deliverable forwards market.

Two traders pointed that these maturities are spread throughout the week, which could keep the rupee on the defensive.

Weaker dollar unlikely to help Indian rupee amid tariff worries, importer hedging

Meanwhile, U.S. equities sold off sharply on Monday, with the S&P 500 down 2.7% and the Nasdaq Composite slumping 4%, marking its worst day since September 2022.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei fell about 2%, while the blue-chip Chinese equity index was also trading in the red.

The downside risks to global growth from tariffs have been a concern for investors in recent sessions, particularly in light of a series of weak U.S. economic data signalling a slowdown in the world’s largest economy.

“Our best sense right now is that markets are still underpricing the downside risks to Asia’s growth and so it makes sense to position for Asian currency weakness at least in the near-term,” MUFG Bank said in a note.

Concerns about a global slowdown could further intensify pressure on the rupee, which is already one of Asia’s worst-performing currencies this year, with ongoing portfolio outflows also weighing on the local unit.

Foreign investors have net pulled out more than $3 billion from Indian stocks in March, driving the year-to-date tally to over $16 billion.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Sour risk appetite on US slowdown concerns to keep rupee under pressure

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories