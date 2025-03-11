AIRLINK 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.42%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.3%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.65%)
MLCF 54.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-3.36%)
OGDC 212.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-0.83%)
PACE 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.51%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIAHCLA 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
POWER 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.79%)
PPL 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.37%)
PRL 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.96%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.68%)
SYM 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
TRG 60.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 114,106 Decreased By -250 (-0.22%)
KSE30 35,196 Decreased By -150.7 (-0.43%)
World

Ukraine launches drone attacks targeting Moscow, Russia says

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 08:09am
Photo: Reuters

Russian air defence units destroyed at least 11 Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Tuesday, while aviation authorities said they suspended flights at two of the airports serving the city.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones were downed over the Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region. Both districts lie about 40 km (25 miles) to 50 km (30 miles) south and southeast of the Kremlin.

“According to preliminary information, there is no damage or injuries,” Sobyanin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia launches one of war’s largest drone attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv’s military says

Russia’s aviation watchdog said that flights were suspended at the Zhukovo and Domodedovo airports to ensure air safety following the reports of the attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said that its strikes inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow’s overall war efforts and are in response to Russia’s continued bombing of Ukraine since the start of the war three years ago.

