Ukraine launches drone attacks targeting Moscow, Russia says

Russian air defence units destroyed at least 11 Ukrainian drones flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital said early on Tuesday, while aviation authorities said they suspended flights at two of the airports serving the city.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the drones were downed over the Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region. Both districts lie about 40 km (25 miles) to 50 km (30 miles) south and southeast of the Kremlin.

“According to preliminary information, there is no damage or injuries,” Sobyanin said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia launches one of war’s largest drone attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv’s military says

Russia’s aviation watchdog said that flights were suspended at the Zhukovo and Domodedovo airports to ensure air safety following the reports of the attacks.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports of the attacks. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said that its strikes inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow’s overall war efforts and are in response to Russia’s continued bombing of Ukraine since the start of the war three years ago.