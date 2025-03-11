AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.64%)
BOP 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.6%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.19%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.04%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.11%)
KOSM 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
MLCF 53.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.98%)
OGDC 212.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-0.94%)
PACE 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIAHCLA 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
POWER 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.62%)
PPL 179.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.37%)
PRL 33.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.99%)
PTC 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
SEARL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.51%)
SSGC 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
SYM 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TRG 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
WAVESAPP 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
BR100 12,098 Increased By 44.2 (0.37%)
BR30 36,593 Increased By 126.2 (0.35%)
KSE100 113,995 Decreased By -361 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,184 Decreased By -163.1 (-0.46%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP, US tariffs cloud outlook

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2025 07:54am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s economy expanded in the October-December quarter at a slower pace than initially reported, weighed by weaker consumption but still likely supporting the case for further interest rate hikes.

At the same time, government officials and analysts expressed concern about risks from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and soft consumption affected by higher prices.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded an annualised 2.2% in the three months to December, the Cabinet Office’s revised data showed on Tuesday, slower than the 2.8% growth in the initial estimate and economists’ median forecast.

The revised GDP numbers translate into a quarter-on-quarter expansion of 0.6% in price-adjusted terms, compared with 0.7% growth issued in February.

The softness in consumption was also seen in much weaker-than-expected household spending data released on Tuesday.

“There wasn’t any significant change, so I don’t think it will have any impact on changing people’s perceptions of the economy,” said Kazutaka Maeda, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.

“If you look at GDP on its own, I don’t think it will prevent the Bank of Japan (BOJ) from raising interest rates.”

The BOJ raised short-term interest rates in January to their highest in 17 years and growth momentum in the world’s fourth-largest economy will be among key factors determining how fast it continues to tighten policy.

The capital expenditure component of GDP, a barometer of private demand-led strength, rose 0.6% in the fourth quarter, revised up from a 0.5% expansion in the initial estimate. Economists had estimated a 0.3% rise.

Private consumption, which accounts for more than half of economic activity, was unchanged versus the preliminary reading of 0.1% uptick.

External demand, or exports minus imports, contributed 0.7 of a percentage point to growth, unchanged from the preliminary reading. Domestic demand shaved 0.2 of a percentage point off.

Japan’s economy minister Ryosei Akazawa warned of a hit to consumption from sustained food cost increases and downside risks from overseas, including U.S. trade policy.

“The uncertainties (from Trump’s policies) have heightened from December or January,” said Uichiro Nozaki, an economist at Nomura Securities.

A barrage of new Trump policies has increased uncertainty for businesses, consumers and investors, notably back-and-forth tariff moves against major trading partners like Canada, Mexico and China.

If tariffs are deployed, that would have an impact on the economy, which would have repercussions on financial markets and monetary policy, Nozaki said, adding “we need to wait and see” how the BOJ views those factors.

Japan’s economy grows faster than expected in Q4 on strong capex

Separate data from the internal affairs ministry showed household spending rose 0.8% in January year-on-year, well below the market estimate for a 3.6% jump in a Reuters poll.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending dropped 4.5%, bigger than an estimated 1.9% decline.

US President Donald Trump Japan’s economy Donald Trump’s tariff policies Japan downgrades Q4 GDP

Comments

200 characters

Japan downgrades Q4 GDP, US tariffs cloud outlook

Ramazan package: 4m families to get Rs20bn aid through digital wallet: PM

SBP meets IMF’s NIR target for December

Aurangzeb lauds Zardari’s support in addressing slew of challenges

Rs161bn receivables against CPPA-G: Power plants urge SNGPL to harness its influence

Opposition terms address ‘uninspiring’

Policy rate held steady

Pleas against ITO Sections: CB of SC dissolved after recusal of Justice Farooq

‘Trial of civilians’: Defence counsel says impugned judgement recognises military court

Keychain, parts from China: Customs values revised

Bilawal slams ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of opposition

Read more stories