AIRLINK 173.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.08%)
BOP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
CNERGY 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
FCCL 43.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
FLYNG 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.82%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.75%)
HUMNL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.05%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
MLCF 55.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.78%)
OGDC 218.82 Increased By ▲ 4.05 (1.89%)
PACE 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
PAEL 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.67%)
PIBTL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
POWER 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.21%)
PPL 186.67 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (2.86%)
PRL 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SSGC 37.03 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.46%)
SYM 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
TPLP 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
TRG 60.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
WAVESAPP 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,148 Increased By 94.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,097 Increased By 630 (1.73%)
KSE100 114,178 Decreased By -178.7 (-0.16%)
KSE30 35,310 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.11%)
Mar 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up, tariff concerns, slowdown fears

Reuters Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 04:36pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices pared earlier losses to rise up during trade on Tuesday, helped by weakness in U.S. dollar, although gains were capped as concerns mounted over a potential U.S. recession and the impact of tariffs on global economic growth.

Investors are also closely monitoring OPEC+ plans as the producer group is set to bring its initial barrels to the market starting in April, awaiting further clarity on their strategy.

Brent futures rose 47 cents, or 0.68%, to $69.75 a barrel at 0936 GMT after falling in early trade. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 42 cents, or 0.64%, to $66.45 a barrel after previous declines as well.

The dollar index hit a four-month low, making oil less expensive for overseas buyers.

Both benchmarks closed 1.5% lower in the previous session.

Scaling back or abolishing punitive measures will ease the fears of economic contraction or inflation and halt the stock market slump, especially if coupled with a mutually acceptable Ukrainian-Russian peace deal, PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

“Consequently oil prices would stabilize although due to the current plunge, it is hard to see OPEC+ going ahead with its plan and releasing oil back to the market from April,” said Varga.

Oil prices sink

On Friday, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters that the OPEC+ producer group will go ahead with its April increase but may then consider other steps, including reducing production.

Despite the market noise, Brent at around $70 a barrel is quite a strong support and oil prices may look to stage a technical bounce at current levels, said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank, adding that the OPEC+ supply response will continue to remain flexible depending on market conditions.

“If oil prices fall below the $70 per barrel mark for an extended period, output hikes may be paused in our opinion. OPEC+ will also keep a careful eye on Trump’s Iran and Venezuela policies,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist policies have shaken global markets, imposing and delaying tariffs on major oil suppliers Canada and Mexico, while also raising duties on China, prompting retaliatory measures.

Over the weekend, Trump said a “period of transition” is likely but declined to predict a U.S. recession amid stock market concerns over tariffs.

Stocks, which crude prices often follow, slumped on Monday, with all three major U.S. indexes suffering sharp declines. The S&P 500 had its biggest one-day drop since December 18 and the Nasdaq slid 4.0%, its biggest single-day percentage drop since September 2022.

Investors now await key U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday to analyse the Central Bank’s interest rate stance.

In the U.S., crude oil stockpiles were expected to have risen last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The poll was conducted ahead of reports from the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration at 10:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil WTI crude US WTI crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge up, tariff concerns, slowdown fears

KSE-100 closes marginally lower after volatile trading

Train driver injured as Jaffar Express attacked in Balochistan

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

No sugar smuggled to Afghanistan, says Aurangzeb as Pakistan tightens grip

KIBOR surges after SBP keeps policy rate unchanged

Pakistan’s envoy to Turkmenistan reportedly denied entry into US

‘Cartelisation’: CCP issues show cause notices to International Steel & Aisha Steel Mills

Zarrar Hasham appointed PTCL chairman

UBL absorbs Silk Bank after SBP approval

Read more stories