IMF holds talks on agricultural income tax

  • The Fund mission to also meet provincial governments officials today
Tahir Amin Published March 11, 2025 Updated March 11, 2025 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistani authorities on Monday held discussions on agricultural income tax.

Sources in the Finance Ministry revealed that the Fund mission held a special session with provincial governments, Ministry of Finance and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials on agriculture income tax.

The Fund mission is also scheduled to meet provincial governments officials on Tuesday (March 11).

Taxation measure: reluctant Sindh approves Agricultural Income Tax Bill 2025

The IMF mission was expected to begin policy-level discussions with the Pakistani authorities for disbursement of next tranche of $1 billion under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme on Monday however sources in the Finance Ministry confirmed that there was no meeting between the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and IMF mission on Monday; other officials held meetings with the Fund mission.

Pakistan will submit a report on the implementation of all conditions set by the IMF under the $7 billion loan programme and a report on the first half of the current fiscal year.

Following the completion of the ongoing discussions, the IMF staff will finalize its recommendations for the Executive Board’s review, a prerequisite for Board approval for the release of the one billion dollar tranche.

