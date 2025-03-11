FCCI, RI sign MoU on academic, technical skill development

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has inked MoU with Richmond Institute (RI) to work jointly for the academic and technical skill development.

The both institutions would launch training programs to provide skilled manpower to the industrial sector in addition to holding workshops. FCCI and RI would also focus on improving industrial academia linkages. In this connection, the chamber will provide industrial insight, market trends and technical advancements while RI would help in preparing the syllabus for the industrial needs.

Both institutions would also start technical and vocational training programs with a focus on enhancing national productivity and exports. These institutions would also encourage new start-ups by launching mentorship programs and arranging incubation centers.

The RI will offer 25% concession in fee to the FCCI members for different courses. Rehan Naseem Bharara President FCCI signed the document and said that the momentum to ink MoUs with diverse sectors would continue in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025