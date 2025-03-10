AIRLINK 175.73 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.23%)
BOP 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 43.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-4.52%)
FFL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
FLYNG 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.61%)
HUBC 130.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 13.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
KEL 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 56.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
OGDC 214.77 Decreased By ▼ -9.07 (-4.05%)
PACE 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.94%)
PIBTL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.38%)
PPL 181.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-2.76%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.95%)
PTC 23.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
SEARL 95.72 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.8%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
SYM 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
TELE 7.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,054 Decreased By -76.5 (-0.63%)
BR30 36,467 Decreased By -778.6 (-2.09%)
KSE100 114,356 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 35,347 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.31%)
Mar 10, 2025
Markets

Iron ore falls on concerns over demand outlook

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 02:14pm

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures slipped on Monday as caution over US tariffs and China’s pledge to cut crude steel output this year clouded demand prospects.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) erased earlier gains to end daytime trade 0.71% lower at 769 yuan ($105.92) a metric ton.

The benchmark April iron ore on the Singapore Exchange fell below the key psychological level of $100 to $99.8 a ton as of 0735 GMT.

Prices pared earlier gains as investors, hoping to see more supportive measures from Beijing following the latest disappointing inflation data, calmed.

China’s consumer price index in February missed expectations and fell at the sharpest pace in 13 months while producer price deflation persisted, raising hopes of more stimulus from China to achieve its annual economic growth target this year.

However, the upcoming 25% tariffs on all steel imported into the US clouded demand prospects and weighed on sentiment.

China January-February iron ore imports hit by Australia weather-related disruptions

Growing caution that Beijing will announce specific measures in the coming weeks after pledging to continue cutting its crude steel output this year to address overcapacity plaguing the industry also put pressure on iron ore prices.

A reduction in steel output will result in lower consumption for feedstocks including iron ore. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE eased, with coking coal and coke down 1.35% and 1.97%, respectively. Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground.

Rebar slipped 1.35%, hot-rolled coil shed 0.89%, wire rod lost 1.41% while stainless steel added 0.45%.

