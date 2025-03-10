BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 8 and March 9, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Kurram district: 4 security personnel martyred in attack on security checkpoint
- India beat New Zealand to clinch third Champions Trophy title
- PM Shehbaz vows government commitment to women’s empowerment
- US warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan amid terrorism, armed conflict
- OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar
- PQA land sale: PM constitutes inquiry body
