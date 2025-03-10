AIRLINK 176.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 8 and March 9, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 10 Mar, 2025 08:38am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Kurram district: 4 security personnel martyred in attack on security checkpoint

Read here for details.

  • India beat New Zealand to clinch third Champions Trophy title

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows government commitment to women’s empowerment

Read here for details.

  • US warns citizens against travelling to Pakistan amid terrorism, armed conflict

Read here for details.

  • OIC must unite against Israel’s war crime of blocking humanitarian aid in Gaza: Dar

Read here for details.

  • PQA land sale: PM constitutes inquiry body

Read here for details.

