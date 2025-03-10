AIRLINK 176.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-0.74%)
BOP 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 45.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 15.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
HUBC 131.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 4.56 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.24%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
MLCF 57.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.98%)
OGDC 218.04 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-2.59%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PIAHCLA 16.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.69%)
PIBTL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
POWER 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.42%)
PPL 185.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.83%)
PRL 34.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
SEARL 93.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.33%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
SYM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
TRG 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.25%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -19.6 (-0.16%)
BR30 37,061 Decreased By -184.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 114,769 Increased By 370.7 (0.32%)
KSE30 35,456 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.01%)
Mar 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Weaker dollar unlikely to help Indian rupee amid tariff worries, importer hedging

Reuters Published 10 Mar, 2025 08:27am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open lower on Monday despite weakness in the U.S. dollar as concerns over global trade tensions continue to dampen risk appetite, while importers’ hedging requirements may also weigh on the currency.

The one-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at around 87.15 to the U.S. dollar compared with its previous close of 86.8725.

The dollar index was at 103.7, hovering slightly above a four-month low hit on Friday after data showed that the U.S. economy created slightly less jobs than expected in February while the unemployment rate ticked up.

Other Asian currencies were mostly weaker, tracking losses in the offshore Chinese yuan which declined 0.2% amid concerns about building deflationary pressures in China.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies are also likely to stay in focus amid concerns about the growth impact of a global trade war, especially with the U.S. economy displaying signs of a slowdown.

Risk aversion has driven investors to safe-haven currencies like the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc, which are both trading at multi-month highs.

India’s high tariffs require a rethinking of its “special relationship” with the United States and should be brought down, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told India Today television on Friday.

India could be acutely susceptible to Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, expected to come into force in April, due to the country’s high import levies, analysts have said.

Indian rupee battles weak risk, failure at psychological level

In addition to tariff-related risk aversion, importers’ appetite to “lap up dips on the dollar-rupee pair” are likely to keep the local currency’s gains limited in the near-term, an FX salesperson at a foreign bank said.

Consumer inflation data from the United States and India, due on Wednesday, will be in focus as they will influence expectations of rate cuts by the countries’ central banks.

Indian stocks Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

Weaker dollar unlikely to help Indian rupee amid tariff worries, importer hedging

PSX opens on muted note as KSE-100 remains flat

Cabinet approves amendments to ATIR rules

PPRA starts overhauling its legal framework

Agreements made with Huawei Technologies: PM, others review implementation

United States Central Command too expresses gratitude

Commissioner (Appeals): ATIR reprimands FBR officials for challenging competence

KE explains power generation cost in Dec

KP seeks inclusion of its hydropower projects in IGCEP 2024-34

Pakistan to attend as observer: Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Survey shows prices of essential food items remain high

Read more stories